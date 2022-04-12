Almost four years away from The Crimes of Grindelwaldfinally tomorrow 13 April 2022 the Fantastic Beasts saga returns with the third chapter, that is Dumbledore’s Secrets. For the occasion, Warner Bros. published the Final trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

After Warner Bros. announced that it had postponed the trailer due to the war in Ukraine (we told you about it in an article), the company decided to publish the Final trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secretswith the voice of Jude Law accompanying the images.

In the trailer we can see Grindelwald while he puts his plan into practice and the protagonists come up with a ruse to stop the evil wizard and, among the clips taken from the film, there are some really interesting clashes. There is no shortage of magical creatures who, not only give the saga its name, but from the first chapter have been able to leave the audience speechless.

Fantastic Beasts 3 sees the participation of the likes of Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and Katherine Waterston.

Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwaldafter the media scandal and the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardwhich involved the American actor.

The final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore sets up the legendary conflict between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. pic.twitter.com/fqObeNDVm7 – IGN (@IGN) April 12, 2022

In the third installment of the prequel saga of Harry PotterAlbus Dumbledore is convinced that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is taking action to take control of the Magic world and that of Muggles. To defeat the evil wizard, Dumbledore needs help and relies on the magizoologist Newt Scamanderalong with a team of other wizards and witches and a brave Muggle.

So, waiting to finally be able to enjoy Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, out tomorrow 13 April in Italian cinemas, we also refer you to the vision of the first trailer of the film.