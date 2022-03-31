the magical world of Harry Potter continues to expand and this time through “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. The tape that has preview functions at midnight on April 14 will show us the confrontation between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald.

In this new spin-off franchise written by JK Rowling we have as protagonist newt scamander, a magizoologist expelled from Hogwarts, but who will end up writing one of the most important textbooks of the school of witchcraft and wizardry. His mission is to collect all kinds of magical creatures and educate other wizards to understand the importance of these fantastic beasts.

In that sense, we show you a basic guide so that you can recognize them and know what to do if you come across one of them.

The hippogriff first appeared in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic Beasts 3” would reveal if Credence is part of the Dumbledore family

billywig

The billywig it’s a magic bug native to Australia and is classified as XXX by the British Ministry of Magic, meaning they shouldn’t be a problem for competent wizards. It is about 1.27 cm long, it is an intense sapphire blue color and on the top of its head it has wings that allow it to fly. Due to how fast he is, not even Muggles, wizards or witches notice his stings. The excess of these can cause the victim to float for days.

Its stingers are supposedly an ingredient in Fizzing Whizzbees wizard candy. (Fried Witches).

Billywig is a XXX-rated magical creature. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

bow truck

A bow truck It is a small forest creature that lives in trees and is common to find in the west of England, southern Germany and in some Scandinavian forests. They become violent when threatened or when their home tree is at risk, as Hogwarts students discovered while studying them at “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” It has the XX classification, which indicates that they are generally harmless species and that they can be domesticated.

It fulfills the function of guardian of its tree of origin, which is generally one whose wood is used for the creation of magic wands.

Bowtruckle is an XX-ranked creature. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Demiguise

The demiguise it is a peaceful, herbivorous creature similar to a monkey, but with the ability to turn invisible and predict the future, which makes it very difficult to catch. It is originally from the Far East and stands out for its large black eyes and long, silky hair. It has an XXXX classification, which makes it a dangerous species and requires experienced magicians to handle them.

Demiguise is an XXXX-ranked magical creature. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Graphhorn

The graphorn is an aggressive and dangerous magical creature, native to the mountains of Europe. Large and humpbacked, its medium grayish or purple skin is tougher than that of dragons. It is immune to most spells, has two golden horns, and walks on four large legs. Newt Scamander has the last pair of breeding specimens in existence.

Its horns are highly prized as ingredients for some potions, such as the antidote for rare poisons.

Graphorn is an XXXX-ranked magical creature. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic animals 3″: JK Rowling in premiere after being absent in special from “Harry Potter”

Murtlap

The murtlap It is a rat-shaped creature, common in the coastal areas of the United Kingdom, it feeds on crustaceans and is classified as XXX by the Ministry of Magic. In addition, it is covered by an excrescence that resembles a sea anemone, like some kind of tentacles. These were used by Hermione to treat Harry’s injuries in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”.

Murtlap is one of the creatures that appear in “Fantastic Beasts”. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

niffler

The niffler or Niffler It is a small, furry platypus-like creature with a long, thin snout. And without a doubt it is the best known by the spectators, since it had a great protagonism in the first installment of “Fantastic beasts and where to find them”.

It should be noted that they are very attracted to gold and shiny things, which makes them wonderful treasure hunters. As a general rule, they are gentle and affectionate creatures, but they can get a little aggressive (and even bite) if they become obsessed with searching for something.

Niffler is a XXX category magical creature. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Nundu

A nundu It is a gigantic leopard-like mammal, native to East Africa. It is considered the most dangerous creature in the world, since it has its large size and moves stealthily. He is extremely difficult to break and has never been mastered by fewer than 100 mages working together. It obtains the classification of XXXXX, which describes it as a murderous species of sorcerers and impossible to train or tame.

Their breath is toxic, capable of causing diseases so virulent that they can wipe out entire populations. However, Newt’s nundu appears to be docile, which is only explained by the magizoologist’s unparalleled ability to tame dangerous beasts.

Nundu is a creature known to kill wizards. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Every potterhead will have realized that there are still many creatures to describe, but as we mentioned, it is a basic guide so you can get to the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” and recognize the magical creatures that will appear.