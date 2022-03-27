The long-awaited feature film for all potterheads, “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, finally arrives on the big screen this April 14. The film that expands the world created by JK Rowling will show us details of the youth of the headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore, and the difficult relationship he had with Gellert Grindelwald.

If you want to be one of the first to see the film, we tell you that theaters have announced that there will be preview functions from midnight the day before its official release date. How to do to get the tickets? Next, we give you all the details.

Official poster for “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Photo: Warner Bros.

What is “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” about?

The film directed by David Yates, in charge of the first two installments of this saga and the last four of the Harry Potter franchise, will present us with a new magical adventure, which will confront Albus Dumbledore with Gellert Grindelwald and will reveal the destiny of both worlds : the magical and the muggle.

When is “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” released?

According to confirmation from Warner Bros. Pictures, this new installment has a release date of April 14. However, the preview will arrive a day earlier, and this has been confirmed by the Peruvian cinema chains.

Fantastic Beasts 3: The battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald begins and for this both will seek to unite allies. Photo: Warner Bros.

When is the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”?

The cinema chains cinemark and Cineplanet have announced through their official Facebook pages that the preview will be on April 13 from midnight.

When does the sale of tickets for the preview start?

So far only cinemark and Cineplanet have indicated that the start of ticket sales for the preview starts March 31 . Cinépolis and Cinestar are also expected to announce ticket sales in the next few hours.

Cinemark announces the sale of tickets for the preview of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Photo: Facebook

Cineplanet announces the sale of tickets for the preview of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Photo: Facebook

So, Harry Potter fanatic, get your wand and robe ready and stay tuned for March 31 so you don’t run out of your ticket and be among the first to see the long-awaited film that will tell us more about the life of Albus Dumbledore.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” confirmed LGBT relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald

Warner Bros. released a trailer that confirmed the love affair between the two powerful wizards. This has surprised many casual fans, but potterheads have known this since JK Rowling’s statement in 2007.