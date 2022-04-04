“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” Pre-sale of tickets for the preview scheduled for midnight on April 14 has already begun. The tape that promises to exceed the expectations of the fans will show us the fight between Albus dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald and how each one will look for allies to face the beginning of the magic war, which will take place in parallel with the Second World War.

The events of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” take place long before the birth of Harry Potter. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What timeline is “Fantastic Beasts 3” set in?

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” will be the prelude to the two films that have yet to be released in the saga and will deal with the beginnings of the magical war, in parallel with the Second World War.

“fantastic beasts 3″ will hit theaters in April, so it is believed that the fourth installment will arrive in 2022 and the fifth in 2024. However, filming has been delayed.

Newt Scamander is the author of the famous book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Temporary space of “Fantastic beasts and where to find them”

The first installment of the franchise is set in the first half of the 20th century. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was released in 2016 and tells us the story of Newt Scamander, the author of the Hogwarts books. The film practically focuses on telling us about the character’s life.

Time slot for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

The second installment jumps just a few months into 1927, at which time a young Newt Scamander, along with his friends Jacob Kowalski, Tina, and Queenie Goldstein, are forced to face threats from Grindelwald.

Time slot for “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

Unlike the first two, in the third film we see a wide gap in time, so the film begins in the 1930s, prior to World War II.

There is a parallel between the magical world (where a war is also started) and the Muggle world, where Japan surrenders to the allies.