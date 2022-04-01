The new installment of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” arrives in theaters at midnight on April 14 and pre-sale tickets began today, March 31. The film introduces us to an unusual group of magical heroes, who will face the growing legion of Grindelwald’s followers in order to save the magical world and the Muggle world.

After the avant premiere held in London, critics position “Dumbledore’s secrets” as the best film in the franchise and highlights its similarity to the productions of Harry Potterfor the epicness of its battles and shocking scenes.

The events of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” take place long before the birth of Harry Potter. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Dumbledore’s Army

This third installment of the Harry Potter spin off will focus on the confrontation between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. Next, we show you who will accompany Dumbledore in this fight.

newt scamander

Known in the wizarding world as the first and only magizoologist and author of the book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Initially, he is content to stay out of it; however, after seeing the consequences of Grindelwald’s rise to power he realizes that he cannot be just another bystander so he decides to take a side.

Newt Scamander is the author of the famous book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Jacob Kowalsky

He is an American Muggle who is completely in love with Queenie Goldstein, who is part of Grindelwald’s army. Teaming up again with his best friend, Newt Scamander, Jacob (who has always wanted to be a wizard) will receive a special gift from Dumbledore that will make him feel part of the wizarding crew.

Dan Fogler plays Jacob Kowalski in “Fantastic Beasts.” Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Eulalie “Lally” Hicks

Known as Lally, she is the Charms teacher at Ilvemorny, the American School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and a friend of Albus Dumbledore. Plus, she’s a bright, brave, witty witch with no problem speaking her mind. She admires Newt’s work and the two have written each other since the publication of the book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Jessica Williams plays Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in “Fantastic Beasts.” Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Theseus Scamander

He is the older brother of Newt Scamander and is the head of the Auror Office in the British Ministry of Magic. Theseus used to worry about his younger brother, who frequently got into trouble with the Ministry and put him in awkward situations. However, he can now see that things have changed and that Newt has become a leader who fights for his magical creatures, which makes him proud to follow him.

Callum Turner plays Theseus Scamander in “Fantastic Beasts.” Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Bunty Broadacre

Newt Scamander’s loyal assistant usually spends most of the day tending to the needs of the menagerie. Broadacre has long had loving feelings for Newt, who has no idea but values ​​her mate deeply. Stepping out of her role as her assistant, Bunty is entrusted with an important role in Dumbledore’s plan.

Bunty Broadacre plays Bunty Broadacre in “Fantastic Beasts.” Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

yusuf kama

He is a dashing Afro-French wizard, who met Newt Scamander in Paris when Kama was looking for Credence. Also, he’s Leta Lestrange’s half-brother and blames Grindelwald for Leta’s searing death, so he has personal reasons for trying to beat him.