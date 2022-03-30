The creator of the magical world of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, is shown again in public events related to the young magician. The writer of the literary saga had not been present in the special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, broadcast by HBO Max, which brought together members of the main cast with the filmmakers of the audiovisual franchise, due to the tense relations that the writer has with several of the actors due to their transphobic comments.

However, the third installment of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” held its avant premiere last Tuesday, March 29 in London, and this time Rowling’s presence could be seen again.

Seven Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling have been brought to the big screen. Photo: Composite/Warner Bros./Debora Hurford Brown

JK Rowling at the Avant premiere

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” is the third part of the series of films starring Eddie Redwayne and set in the magical universe of Harry Potter. JK Rowling is the co-writer of this film and was present at the avant premiere in a dark blue dress.

JK Rowling at the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Photo: Elle

On the other hand, the presence of the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen also drew attention, since he made his debut in this new film as the villain Gellert Grindelwald, after replacing Johnny Depp, who was removed from the saga in 2020 after losing his trial. for defamation against the British newspaper The Sun.

Mads Mikkelsen at the avant premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Photo: AFP

