At the moment, it is not yet clear who will be the director of de The fantastic Fournew movie Marvel to be released in theaters in the course of 2023, but a theory could have confirmed not only who will replace Jon Wattsbut also the setting of the new film.

Speaking first of the director, it should be considered that Jon Watts has – as in-depth – temporarily resigned from the role, we could find Peyton Reed to take his place. This is the figure who allowed the realization of the first two Ant-Manwho also talked about how he already has a script ready for an unspecified film.

Recently, the date of the next Ant-Man has been brought forward, with that of The Marvels that has replaced it, and it could be a choice designed precisely to allow Reed to better dedicate himself to the new project of The Fantastic Four.

The following contains a preview of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we therefore advise you to continue carefully in case you have not yet seen the film in question.

Addressing to Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) in the new Doctor Strange, the character asks “Weren’t you in the hit parade in the 60’s?», A phrase that is actually somewhat decontextualized, which could therefore have anticipated how we will see the new heroes enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We would therefore speak of the 60s-style setting, which obviously has to be confirmed, also considering that the new director has not been officially announced, but it must be said that the theory is particularly sensible, while we may have way to discover further news in this sense for sure in a short space of time.

Fans had in any case talked about the presence of Krasinski himself as director, as we have detailed in this article, a solution that is certainly not yet to be discarded.