A new leak leaked online seems to reveal those who will be the leading actors of the new movie about Fantastic 4the new Marvel production which should arrive in 2025 but of which there is still no precise information in this regard.

According to reports from the Twitter account MyTimeToShineHello, considered a rather reliable source regarding the rumors concerning Marvel productions, the protagonists who will play the main quartet would be the following:

Adam Driver as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic)

Margot Robbie as Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman)

Paul Mescal as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch)

Daveed Diggs as Ben Grimm (The Thing)

The first three had already emerged previously in other rumors, while Diggs would be a new entry also in the context of rumors. We don’t know exactly where this leak comes from, but in the meantime we take it as a possible indication, considering that, if nothing else, some choices could be spot on.

Adam Driver would therefore make his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a historical role, while Margot Robbie would be the protagonist of the strange case of contemporaneity of presence in the DC Universe where she plays Harley Quinn and in the MCU playing the Invisible Woman.

In any case, we await any confirmation on the matter: last September it emerged that the Marvel and Disney film had in the meantime the screenwriters defined, intent on inserting the story within the MCU.