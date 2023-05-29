It’s been floating around the net for the last few hours a full-bodied Fantastic 4 themed leak. As reported by a well-known insider, in fact, we would already know the director, cast and release date of the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

The insider in question answers to the name of “My Time to Shine Hello” and operates on Twitter: precisely through a Twitter post he would have released these juicy information.

Let’s start with the cast: they have been selected the 4 actors who will play the protagonistsor Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic, Margot Robbie as the Invisible Woman…

…Paul Mescal would play the Human Torch and, finally, Daveed Diggs would play The Thing. A cast certainly full of important names.

In addition to the cast, the leak tells us about the director of the alleged film: will be Matt Shakman, the director of Wanda Vision. The story should be set in the 60s.

Finally, the indiscretion reports that we will be able to go and see the film in theaters not before February 2025writers’ strike permitting, of course.

The public would thus have the opportunity to see the work 4 high caliber actors who, however, have never crossed the doors of the MCU to date: Adam Driver is in fact known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars series.

Margot Robbie is known for her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Paul Mescal rose to prominence thanks to Gladiator 2 and, just recently, Daveed Diggs had a role in the live action The Little Mermaid.