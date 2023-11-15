The new MCU struggles to take off, at least given the recent developments and changes at the top of the general management of the various projects: at the cinema The Marvels it’s not getting great acclaim and, after a second season as amazing as the first, even Loki seems to have finished its cycle. A new era is now beginning and the idea factory seems to be in the crosshairs Pedro Pascal.

The acclaimed actor could indeed be close to get the part of Reed Richardsfamous Marvel scientist, leader of the Fantastic 4 whose themed film is awaited. The agreement, as an insider reports, is far from being closed, also thanks to the multiple commitments of the actor who must be present both on the set of Gladiator 2 than in the acclaimed series HBO The Last of Us.

For the moment Marvel has not released any statements on the matter, except those in the past where it had already stated that it wanted to first find the perfect Reed Richards and then dedicate itself to the complete cast, including Susan Storm or The Invisible Woman, Ben Grimm/The Thing and Jonny Storm/The Human Torch. Curiosity: in unsuspecting times the role of the Human Torch was entrusted to the person who later became our Captain America, Chris Evans, do you remember him? Fantastic Four is expected to begin filming in early 2024hopefully the film will see the light by the end of 2025.