As reported by Deadlinei Marvel Studios they have just suffered a “loss” which, albeit in friendship, will make itself felt in the future of the film Fantastic 4: director Jon Watts has decided to drop out the film.

Watts had directed the trilogy of Spider-Man with Tom Holland as Peter Parker, leading the superhero to have a bright future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: No Way Homedirected by him, collected a record amount of $ 1.9 billion, and the director’s retirement may appear suspicious, but there have been no disagreements of any kind. Jon Watts has stated, in fact, that he has decided to Take a break his career, and that he momentarily parted ways with Marvel in total friendship.

In a note, the director said:

Making three Spider-Man movies was an incredible experience, which totally changed my life. I am eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a full seven years. I hope we will work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision of the Fantastic 4 come to life.

Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, said he was delighted to have worked alongside Jon Watts. The announcement of the direction of Fantastic 4 had arrived in 2020, when Marvel announced the brand new job. A short teaser trailer was included with the news. Now, in 2022, the works should already be started, but someone else will be called to direct the important reboot, which will insert the beloved four superheroes in the panorama of the MCU.

Thanks to the protective wing of Marvel Studios, Watts has matured a lot in a short time, and his experience has greatly benefited from his work on Spider-Man. This hiatus will not be definitive, and it could be an opportunity to launch the director into new works.

The latest news related to Fantastic 4 date back more than a year ago, when the presence of the talented Jennifer Lawrence was rumored as Sue Storm and Jon Watts was still part of the job, but to date no new official information has been received. Work on the creation of the film is still in its early stages.