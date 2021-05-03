The Marvel Cinematic Universe began through Disney Plus with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now that both shows are over, fans are looking forward to the direction the franchise will take as well as the new installments.

Against this backdrop, the Fantastic Four movie promises to be one of the MCU’s most promising events. The superhero grouping was vital in the history of Marvel Comics and there is no reason to suspect that it will not generate the same impact in the cinematic universe.

In fact, Movieweb highlighted the fact that Fantastic Four was the only film announced during Disney Investor Day that did not have a release date. It also anticipates that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would arrive later, scheduled for May 5, 2023.

The fantastic ones returned home in style. Photo: Marvel Studios

As for the rumors of a premiere for the end of 2022, the same specialized media had already denied such a possibility, because production is still in the initial stages.

“Marvel just started meeting with writers for The Fantastic Four. There is no script and it will be a while before this movie starts shooting, ”explained Deadline reporter Justin Kroll.

Who are the Fantastic Four?

The Fantastic Four are the first superhero team, created by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Mole all gained superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays from a science mission they had in outer space.