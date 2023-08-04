According to a new report, the protagonist of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Vanessa Kirbywould be chosen for the cast of the long-awaited reboot of the Fantastic 4, produced by Marvel Studios.

Although an official announcement has not yet come from Marvel, reliable sources have revealed via the podcast “The Hot Mic” – hosted by Jeff Sneider and John Rocha – that Kirby will assume the role of Sue Stormnote how Invisible Womanin the MCU.

Already in the past, Kirby’s name had peeked out as a possible candidate for this role. The identity of the actors who will play the other members of the hero quartet remains a mystery. Different names have been attached to the items, including Daveed Diggs for the role of The Thing and Paul Mescal as a possible interpreter of Johnny Stormor the Human Torch.

At the moment, none of these hypotheses have been confirmed. Vanessa Kirby would be the first to be officially involved in the cast, although other choices are still pending. If the choice is confirmed, it would also be interesting to see a woman named Kirby in the first Fantastic 4 film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering that the quartet in 1961 was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.