Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with WandaVision and fans are excited about the new stories the franchise has in store. One of those confirmed is the incorporation of The Fantastic 4, the most important family of superheroes in comics.

At the moment there is no more information about the production except that it will be directed by John watt, known for his work on the Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland. For this reason, fans are confident with the result on the big screen.

What several did not know is that the study would be looking for diversity in its cast, according to the media Giant Freakin Robot. The reports emphasize that they would not only focus on racial ethnic origin, but also on people with different gender identities.

The film is about the fourth time that the group is adapted. Among the previous changes made to the characters, Sue Storm stands out, being played by Jessica Alba, an American actress with Latino features. Another more notorious is Human Torch personified by Michael B. Jordan.

Who are the Fantastic Four?

The Fantastic Four are the first superhero team, created by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Mole all gained superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays from a science mission they had in outer space.