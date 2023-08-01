Continue the casting of Fantastic 4 by the Marvel Studios, and continues to be an operation of which there is very little official information. The latest rumors they would be about nothing less than Adam Drivertalented actor who played – among others – Kylo Ren in Star Warswhich apparently would turned down the role.

For some time there had been talk of how according to the fans, Driver would have been the perfect actor to fill the role, and also for this reason he was one of the most accredited performers.

However, according to the latest updates coming from the podcast The Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Senider, it seems that in reality Adam Driver was never signed for the role (which they felt actually happened), but probably just got the script, but then refusing the part because maybe he couldn’t “connect” with the character.

With the actor out of the picture, now it’s even more complicated understand who could be the actor who will play Mr. Fantastic, and even more so to have a general picture of how the casting of Fantastic 4 is proceeding.

Obviously all this information comes from unofficial sourcesand therefore are to be taken simply as gods rumor.

The latest slightly juicier rumor about it dates back only to May, which hypothesized some actors for the various roles, including Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic. Did the others come close?