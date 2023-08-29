Fantasies: plot and cast of the film on Sky Cinema

Fantasie is the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, 29 August 2023, at 21.20. Faced with their fantasies, six couples try to explore the hidden sides of their intimate life. Six questions about access to pleasure. From role-playing to abstinence, passing through exhibitionism. It is a 2021 film directed by David and Stéphane Foenkinos. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film tells the story of six couples, who try to explore the different and hidden sides of their intimate life, delving into their fantasies. Wondering what can give them more pleasure and what, instead, procures it for their partner, these people ask themselves questions and dig inside themselves, delving into various spheres of sexuality, from role-playing to self-induced abstinence, up to exhibitionism and voyeurism .

Fantasies: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the movie Fantasie? The protagonists are Ramzy Bedia, Nicolas Bedos, Monica Bellucci, Carole Bouquet, Suzanne Clément, Joséphine de Meaux, Alain Doutey, Corentin Fila, Josephine Japy, William Lebghil, Denis Podalydès, Jean-Paul Rouve, Céline Sallette, Alice Taglioni, Karin Viard.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fantasies on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 29 August 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.