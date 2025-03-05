Donald Trump has aroused some sleepy ghosts in the Arab world with his plan for Gaza. And one of them is the dread to change the border map drawn conventionally at the end of World War II, although the recent ones … Revolutions of the so-called Arab spring have highlighted the existence of failed states-libia, Syria-, and others that make balances on the rope such as Lebanon or Iraq.

Proof of this is the improvised alternative plan to Trump elaborated with haste – and with artificial intelligence – by Cairo to divert attention from the White House, which he proposes to retire in Egypt and Jordan to the two million Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.

The project, if the name of 112 pages deserves that name that was leaked yesterday to international agencies, speaks of urban and financial plans for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – launched by the Israeli army after fifteen months of war – following the letter of the Trump plan. In front of the ‘Costa Azul’ that the US president proposed for a future Gaza without Palestinians, the Cairo’s summit has supported the creation of a kind of ‘Arab Riviera’ with the current population, today ragged and homeless.

The fundamental question remains unanswered: Who will rule the future oasis?

By undertaking the political dimension of the Gaza Reconstruction Plan, the project backed by the extraordinary summit of the Arab League is unable to escape from the Platonic universe. The Strip will be ruled at first by a committee of Palestinian technocrats, an unknown social and professional category in those lands from the Nakba, the disaster, as the Arabs call the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

The Egyptian plan establishes that, at the end of one year of technocratic administration, and with the reconstruction in progress, there will be a call for elections. In the 2006 elections he swept Hamas at the polls. In 2007, after a short civil war against the moderates of President Abbas, they were expelled from Gaza, and began a long stage of isolation and preparation for the war, which gave way to the offensive against Israel on October 7, 2023. Does any Arab statesman think that from here to a year the Palestine population of Gaza will stop voting to Hamas?

Image created by artificial intelligence of the future gaza included in the Egyptian Plan



Presidency of Egypt





Egypt would have tried to leave Hamas on the sidelines of reconstruction, but this point has remained in the eaves. The Palestinian radical movement still has friends in some Arab capitals. And also the truce with Israel remains subjected to tensions. Without a previous withdrawal of the Hebrew Army, the reconstruction plan is unfeasible.

The merit of the plan backed by the Arab League is, in any case, the block response of the entire region to the Donald Trump project, which delights Israel. Nobody wants the Palestinians to leave Gaza in the first place because that is their will, he states during the penalties of these fifteen months of war, and secondly because no Arab country wishes to welcome them and transfer to their territory the oldest conflict on the planet.

However, the tail to scarf. What attitude will the Arab world adopt towards Hamas, will let it participate in the ‘Tecnocratas’ Committee’ of Gaza or declare its ostracism? The Cairo’s summit has let the question float in the air.