A second, big update was released for FANTASIAN, and thanks to this players will be able to try their hand at New Game + once the main adventure is over. For the occasion, a trailer entirely dedicated to this new update was released.
FANTASIAN is currently available on Apple Arcade. If you are interested in the game, we refer you to our review.
Source: Mistwalker Street Siliconera
