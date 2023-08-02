Apparently Fantasianthe Japanese RPG made by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of the Final Fantasy series, is coming to pc according to a sighting on Steam.
As reported by the user Knoebel on Twitter / X, the “Fantasian Playtest” file appeared in the Valve store database and was recorded today, as can also be seen on SteamDB.
In short, this is a fairly important clue and therefore we would not be surprised if an official announcement were to arrive over the next few weeks or months. After all, Sakaguchi himself had declared in February that he would have liked to bring his creature to PC and make a sequel to Fantasian.
Fantasian, one of the best JRPGs of recent years
Released on iOS exclusively for Apple Arcade, Fantasian is a Japanese-style RPG which refers to the classics of the genre in terms of plot and game dynamics, while introducing peculiar characteristics regarding the combat system and the construction of the game world.
The story tells of Leo, Kina, Cheryl and other adventurers who try to save their world from the bio-mechanical plague of machteria, trying to stop the plans of evil gods. Fantasian is also characterized by the use of splendid dioramas that form the background in the scenarios and a soundtrack signed by Nobuo Uematsu, historical composer of the Final Fantasy series and beyond.
If you want to know more, please refer to our review of Fantasian for iOS mobile devices.
#Fantasian #spotted #Steam #version #RPG #father #Final #Fantasy
Leave a Reply