Apparently Fantasianthe Japanese RPG made by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of the Final Fantasy series, is coming to pc according to a sighting on Steam.

As reported by the user Knoebel on Twitter / X, the “Fantasian Playtest” file appeared in the Valve store database and was recorded today, as can also be seen on SteamDB.

In short, this is a fairly important clue and therefore we would not be surprised if an official announcement were to arrive over the next few weeks or months. After all, Sakaguchi himself had declared in February that he would have liked to bring his creature to PC and make a sequel to Fantasian.