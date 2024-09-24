PlayStation’s State of Play gave us a glimpse of several new features and details about future titles on the platform, from horror and adventure video games like Hell is Us to more fantasy adventure titles like Fantasian Neo Dimension which revealed its release date.

Fantasian Neo Dimension coming December 5, 2024 for PS5 and PS4. And now you can add it to your wishlist, check it out here.

The new role-playing video game that comes from the creator of Final Fantasyshows us a new board with interesting turn-based mechanics. In addition, The trailer showed the different types of monsters we can expect, as well as the skills that the characters we meet on the new journey will develop.

Let’s remember that the video game is set between mysteries and journeys to recover memories to save the world. The fantasy and magic is palpable thanks to the trailer that gives us a great outline of what we can expect from the new adventure. Some character designs are revealed through social networks (X), check them out below:



Fantasian Neo Dimension features 30 characters and turn-based mechanics. Are you excited yet?

Fantasian Neo Dimension: What is it?

The official PlayStation page describes it as follows:

“Hironobu Sakaguchi, the father of FINAL FANTASY, and acclaimed composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story. The world is slowly being ravaged by mechteria, a deadly mechanical infection that robs humans of their emotions and their lives. The protagonist, Leo, wakes up with a single memory in a strange world full of machines. The human world is threatened by mechteria… a machine world filled with mysteries… and the hidden dimensions beyond them both. Using the Warp Device he has found, Leo must embark on an interdimensional adventure to recover his lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection.”

Once again we are faced with a world that is falling apart, and one of the hidden mysteries could change everything.

