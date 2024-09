Mistwalker And SQUARE ENIX they have finally revealed the release date for the highly anticipated FANTASIAN Neo DimensionThe game will be available worldwide starting from next December 5th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

To celebrate the announcement, the company has released a new trailer, let’s enjoy it together!

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension – Trailer

Source: Mistwalker, SQUARE ENIX