During the State of Play that aired tonight, Mistwalker announced the release date of Fantasia: Neo Dimensionthe re-release of the JRPG created by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the father of the Final Fantasy series.

The game will be available from December 5th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer, which you can find in the player below, which reveals that pre-orders will begin within the next few hours.