During the State of Play that aired tonight, Mistwalker announced the release date of Fantasia: Neo Dimensionthe re-release of the JRPG created by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the father of the Final Fantasy series.
The game will be available from December 5th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer, which you can find in the player below, which reveals that pre-orders will begin within the next few hours.
What is Fantasian: Neo Dimension
Fantasian: Neo Dimension is the PC and console conversion of the acclaimed JRPG released for iOS mobile devices in 2021, which includes a series of new features, including the English and Japanese dubbingan additional challenge level, reworked graphics, and the ability to listen to Final Fantasy music in battle.
The story follows Leo, a boy who wakes up in a strange world with only a memory left. The world is threatened by a mechanical infection called mechteria, which robs humans of their emotions and lives. Leo must embark on an interdimensional journey to recover his memories and save the world. The game combines exploration of over 150 areas crafted like hand-crafted dioramas and a turn-based combat system that revolves around manipulating ability trajectories. Here are our impressions after trying Fantasian: Neo Dimension.
