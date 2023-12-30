Sakaguchi entrusted a few words to Famitsu magazine, which every year collects contributions relating to the coming year from some of the most prestigious Japanese developers.

Mistwalker is working on a new game after the end of work on the Japanese role-playing game Fantasy . He revealed it in his end-of-year resolutions Hironobu Sakaguchi himself, better known as the father of the Final Fantasy series.

No details

Really liked Fantasian

Sakaguchi didn't actually say anything too specific, so it's hard to figure out exactly what kind of game he's working on. In his speech we can read that his key phrase for the 2024 is: “Start of development of a new game”, which he then extended by spending a few more words, but without going into detail details: “I have started working on a new title. I am currently writing the script, having outlined the general plot. At this stage of development, it is important to condense and infuse the project with what will make it fun. I will do my best.”

Considering that we are talking about one of the fathers of Japanese role-playing games, we can expect him to work on a title of the same genre. We would also like to see Fantasian arrive on platforms other than Apple's, but for now nothing is known about it.

