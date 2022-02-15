While we wait for the rumored remake of Resident Evil 4a group of fans is already working on another remake of Resident Evil Gaidena little-known game in this series that debuted exclusively for the Game Boy Color back in 2001. This remake not only improves the graphic section, but also adds new gameplay mechanics that were previously not possible due to the limitations of the portable console.

The project in question is named Project Starlight and it is a remake in 3D for Resident Evil Gaiden which makes for a much more traditional franchise experience, much in the style of the original early games.

Due to the limitations of Game Boy Color, Resident Evil Gaiden had to make several changes to the traditional formula of the series. For example, most of the time Gaiden played from a perspective top downwhile zombie encounters switched to a first-person camera with certain rhythmic elements.

Publisher’s note: I personally never had a chance to play Gaiden, but it’s amazing how passionate the community is about the Resident Evil series. Capcom should certainly appreciate the fans of the series, and I hope that future installments in the series don’t lose their personality.

Via: Kotaku