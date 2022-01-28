A couple of days ago the list of games that will reach Xbox Games With Gold in February 2022. As has been a trend in recent months, the community is not excited about the announced titles. However, what stands out this time, is that there is a group of fans who want this service to be eliminated completely.

Following the reveal of the four titles coming to Games With Gold, the Xbox community was split in two. On the one hand, some users have pointed out that this service has become just a paywall to play on line, since the games offered are not up to the level with what one can find in Game Pass. This all started with the following message from Klobrille:

“Xbox Live Gold as an artificial console-only online paywall continues to contradict everything Xbox does. Gold eschews the fluid ‘anywhere’ view that the brand is aiming for, and offering games like these only makes things worse. Gold has no place in the Xbox ecosystem.”

To this were added more voices in his favor:

“Ditching Gold and not offering games but free online would be a much, much better alternative to optics. Be ‘free’ and all that. But it’s not really free, is it? Epic Games is really ‘free’ and doesn’t ask for payment, but it offers much better games”.

But nevertheless, also user resistance who believe that the games that Games With Gold offers are an important part of the Xbox ecosystem:

“Why get rid of him? Some people don’t want gamepass, believe it or not. GWG is a great way to get free Xbox 360 and discover AA games. The problem is that all the hardcore think that all services should offer AAA or recognized games. How about developer game discovery or free bc games?

This is not the first time that this debate has divided the community. Last year, reports emerged where it was mentioned that Xbox had planned to eliminate the service, to integrate it only through Game Pass Ultimate. However, at the moment there is no information about these plans.

Editor’s Note:

This is a debate that seems never to end. The truth is that having this service is good for everyone who does not want to have Game Pass. However, it is also true that the range of games can improve in various aspects.

