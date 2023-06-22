Turkish actress Hande Erçel dress with a deep cut in the hips angered fans

Turkish actress Hande Ercel shared pictures in an overly revealing outfit and was criticized online. Relevant frames and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The Knock on My Door star posted footage in which she posed in a sparkly dress with thin straps with deep cutouts in the hips, abdomen and décolleté. The celebrity completed her look with accessories in the form of a gray bag and earrings. In addition, she tied her hair in a tight braid and applied makeup in neutral shades.

Photo: @handemiyy

Fans did not appreciate the appearance of the artist, accusing her of excessive vulgarity. “This dress is not beautiful at all”, “Too open”, “You look like naked”, “Why are you undressing all the time?” they were outraged.

