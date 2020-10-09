The younger sister of TV star Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was stripped of her status as the youngest billionaire in the world in May, showed a revealing outfit in the video and puzzled fans with her figure. A related discussion took place in the Daily Mail.

In his Instagram-the 23-year-old celebrity’s account posted a story in which she takes pictures of herself in the mirror in a leopard-print bodysuit and pointed high-heeled shoes. Her outfit has cutouts that partially expose her breasts. In the video, Jenner first fiddles with her hair extensions that reach down to her knees and then turns her back to the camera.

Netizens were confused by the published video. “Disgusting. Everyone has already seen everything. She’s like old used rubbish “,” You can completely repair your ass for money, but what’s the point? She just lives in her sad fake shell ”,“ I laughed out loud. She’s funny and pathetic ”,“ Not sexy. Not erotic. It’s just cheap, “” She’s as wide as a truck, “they said.

Earlier in October, Kylie Jenner thrilled fans with a snapshot in a revealing top. In the photo, she is posing in a white crop top with a deep neckline and blue jeans. Her hair is pulled back into two symmetrical ponytails.