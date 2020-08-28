Hollywood actress Halle Berry shared a candid snapshot and surprised fans with her appearance. The corresponding photo appeared on her page in Instagram…

The 54-year-old celebrity posed while sitting on the floor in white high-waisted pants without underwear, covering her bare breasts with her hands. In the above video, she turned her head sideways to the photographer and showed her hair styled in waves.

Berry’s subscribers admired her youth and wrote about it in the comments under the post, which received 224 thousand likes. “Wow, you are so beautiful”, “Awesome”, “Just a gorgeous woman”, “You are a queen!”, “I want to look the same at 50,” the fans said.

Earlier in August, Halle Berry repeated the photo in an 18-year-old bikini and shared the result on social media. She was photographed on the beach in an orange swimsuit and a straw hat. Thus, the star has recreated the image of 18 years ago, in which she starred in the film “Die, but not now.” The author of the material drew attention to the similarity of the actress’s bikini.