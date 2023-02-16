It is a fact that Hogwarts Legacy has become a success for avalanche and Warner Games, that is due to the well-done work in which users have immersed themselves in the magical world. And now, fans of another fantastic franchise are waiting for a game that would be set entirely in Middle-earth.

The saga in question is that of The Lord of the ringswhich from the two sets of Shadow of Mordor He hasn’t had any new material that’s big on the subject of the industry. The request has become very large from a forum of Redditwhere fans call WB Games for them to analyze the idea, after all they had the rights to the saga.

They even mention that this open world can be much more ambitious than what was seen in that castle of Harry Potterand that even her own avalanche could take over the project. With a character that is totally new, and that is not necessarily in the same timeline of what happens in the adventure that happens next Hobbit, Bilbo Baggins.

Something that should be taken into account is that for now Embracer Group es owner of the rights, so they would be wrongly asking Warner take over the game. For its part, there is also a game of the franchise in development that perhaps is something under the table, and that is the one of Gollumwhich has pushed back its release date a couple of times.

Editor’s note: Fans of the series have every right to ask for the game, after all it is a franchise that deserves to return in a satisfactory way. But for now, there is a total disaster with the issue of rights. Even Amazon has its streaming series.