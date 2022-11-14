Last weekend the film of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has collected good profits due to all the public that attended the movie theaters. And something that the audience and the press particularly liked was the performance of someone in particular, so much so that they want him to have his respective Oscar nomination.

Due to her performance as the Queen Ramondamany fans are pressing so that Angela bassett get an Academy Award nomination. Although the first film won an Oscar, a single actor has yet to take the statuette. Yes bassett were nominated, it would be her second, after being considered for playing Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It of Brian gibson.

Here are the opinions of fans:

Angela Bassett should win an Oscar for her performance in #WakandaForever

For me she is the show stealer of the film

The scene where she confronts okoye is brilliant acting. —Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 12, 2022

Angela Bassett has to be the first Marvel actress to win an Oscar pic.twitter.com/s9Afdafnix — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) November 5, 2022

I’m LOVING everyone saying “OSCAR!” for Angela Bassett #WakandaForever — King Namor’s Personal Talokanian Blowfish 🐡 (@Decodnlyfe1) November 14, 2022

This scene took my breath away. Angela Bassett displaying what truly is a mother’s rage but also that of a queen who was betrayed by her closest friend. And Danai Gurira grief stricken, mourning what a grave mistake she made. GIVE THEM THEIR OSCARS RN #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9xvdRcTAyc — laki saw WAKANDA FOREVER (@ldw_sunkissed) November 13, 2022

do i think angela bassett deserves an oscar name?! pic.twitter.com/JCe4oBCxtv — mal ✰ (@photonsmight) November 13, 2022

There is no reason on God’s green earth why Angela Bassett shouldn’t have an Oscar. NOT ONE. #WakandaForever — Jon Paul, Ed. D. (They/Them/Tired)🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 (@DoctorJonPaul) November 12, 2022

Remember that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It’s already in theaters.

