Louis Alfonso MendozaGohan’s voice in dragon balllost his life in an unfortunate incident that occurred in 2020, so the character was left without an actor to play him.

Over the past two years, several options have emerged from the community, but recently one has started to stand out.

Oddly enough, a segment of the fans wants Luis Manuel Avilabest known for his role as Junior in The P. Luche Familytake the role of the son of Goku and they even made a video showing why.

With all due respect to our dear Luis Alfonso Mendoza, I believe that Mr. @avilaluismanuel It would be a great option to continue with Gohan’s legacy, he is a very good actor who has already been in dubbing and has an excellent voice to interpret it, his audios are from Saint Seiya pic.twitter.com/Q0Y9riEwSf – My Hero Academia Dub Mex – #JusticiaParaLosHeroes (@MHADubMex) February 7, 2022

Account @MHADubMEx placed an audio snippet of the P. Fight Family over a scene of Gohan in dragon ballresulting in something surprising.

As you can notice, the voice sounds very similar to that of Louis Alfonso Mendozaand although what he says is a bit out of context, it is enough to corroborate that he could do great in a dub.

The video quickly went viral and it didn’t take long for it to reach Luis Manuel Avilawho shared it on his personal account with a message of thanks to Dragon Ball fans.

His career in dubbing makes him ideal to be the next voice of Gohan

Through social networks, some followers showed that Luis Manuel Avila is no stranger to anime, as he played the Cerberus knight in The Lost Canvas.

So far it is not known if they plan to consider it for a possible dubbing of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but if they decide to do it, the fans will be very happy.

What do you think about this option for Gohan's voice?