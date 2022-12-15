Yesterday something tragic happened for fans of the movies of DCsince the departure of henry cavill of this universe, something that was made known through social networks. This to make way for a movie Superman young, so he will not participate. And while this is sad, the fans want cavill even in the spotlight of the cinema.

It’s means, that users want to see the actor playing character roles from Marvel, something that they were also thinking about for years, especially with new franchises that are added to the list. One of the most requested is Cyclops of X Men, which could share stellar roles with himself Wolverine and hence, Hugh Jackman.

Marvel needs to be bold and cast Henry Cavill as Cyclops. He’s the perfect choice to make Cyclops the cool, charismatic leader of the X-men again. Imagine Cavill Cyke squaring up to the next Wolverine?

Scenes. #HenryCavill #marvel #superman #wolverine #X Men #thewitcher — Phil W (@ThCunningReaper) December 15, 2022

Marvel must be bold and cast Henry Cavill as Cyclops. He’s the perfect choice to turn Cyclops into the cool and charismatic leader of the X-men again. Imagine a Cavill Cyke taking on the next Wolverine? scenes. #HenryCavill #marvel #superman #wolverine #xmen #thewitcher

Dear Marvel, please cast Henry Cavill as The Sentry, or Hyperion, or Miracleman. You get where I’m going. — John Morrison [email protected] (@localcelebrity) December 15, 2022

Dear Marvel, choose Henry Cavill as The Sentry, Hyperion, or Miracleman. You get to where I’m going.

It is worth mentioning that many other fans wish to have the actor as captain britainsame that can remember the rectitude that has Superman, a familiar face for those who go to see him at the cinema. However, it is not so clear if Disney Y Marvel They have everything planned for this moment.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: For now, everything is uncertain with DC, since James Gunn’s plans are not fully detailed. Surely we will have to wait for important events like Comic-Con to know more details.