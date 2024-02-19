During the last few weeks, and after rumors of Xbox becoming a third-party publisher, the gaming community, both Xbox and PlayStation, began a pitched battle between the two, only revealing the worst aspects of each person. However, and like something that would only happen in a movie, we have seen something that unifies these two sides, and it is about Helldivers II. Thus, Fans have started a petition to bring the work of Arrowhead Game Studios to the Xbox Series X|S.

After the unexpected success of Helldivers II on PC, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, revealed that wanted to see this title on the Series X|S, and that limiting the release on PlayStation 5 and PC only affected the reach of this title. Although this could well have started a campaign of contempt on the part of any community, in reality we saw the opposite. PlayStation and Xbox gamers came together to start a Change.org petition to bring this acclaimed title into the hands of all concerned.

At the moment, the request to carry Helldivers II The Xbox Series X|S already has more than 30 thousand signatures. This is what is said about it:

“Helldivers, with its emphasis on teamwork and strategic gameplay, has cultivated a dedicated community that transcends platforms. However, the division between console ecosystems has often hindered this unity. Now, with the prospect of Helldivers 2 gracing the Xbox platform, there is an opportunity to close this gap and foster a more harmonious gaming landscape. The importance of Helldivers 2 extending its reach to Xbox cannot be understated. It symbolizes a move away from the exclusivity-driven mentality that has fueled the console wars for decades. Instead, it embraces a vision of gaming that celebrates diversity and cross-platform collaboration. By making Helldivers 2 available to Xbox players, PlayStation can take a bold step to dismantle the barriers that have long divided the gaming community.”

Let us remember that Arrowhead Game Studios is not part of PlayStation Studios. Instead, Helldivers II It was published by PlayStation, so the possibility of seeing this title on Xbox consoles is not completely impossible. With positive comments, both on the Change.org site, as well as on social networks, It is clear that everyone wants to spread democracy in every corner of the galaxysomething that could well be a possibility thanks to the success of this installment.

In a matter of just over a week, Helldivers II It has become the biggest PlayStation launch on PCsurpassing the peaks of simultaneous players recorded by titles such as GTA V and Destiny 2 However, this high level of popularity has also brought with it a series of connectivity problems and server limits, and adding Xbox players to this equation would mean even more inconveniences in this section.

Although the arrival of Helldivers II to Xbox, This would happen once Arrowhead Game Studios fixes its current problems, and manage to implement measures to prevent these errors from being repeated in the future. On related topics, here you can check our review of Helldivers II. Likewise, you can learn more about the success of this title here.

Editor's Note:

Helldivers II on Xbox with cross-play is something that sounds incredible. Over the past few days, I've seen a lot of videos and petitions for this to happen, and it's incredible that a title of this caliber was able to eradicate, at least for a moment, the console war and toxicity between these two communities. , since they both want this to happen.

Via: Change.org