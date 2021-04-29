Mortal Kombat it arrived at the cinema amid divided criticism, although it apparently achieved the goal of enchanting video game fans.

Rumors indicate that there are several sequels between the plans, and if so, the major absences would likely be fixed.

Johnny Cage and Kitana They were excluded from this first Mortal Kombat movie, but fans want to see them and are asking that Gal Gadot of life to the mighty warrior.

BossLogic made Mortal Kombat fans dream come true

Although important characters like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, Raiden, and Kung Lao appeared in the film, several fighters were absent.

Kitana was one of the fighters who were not included in Mortal Kombat, but fans are hell-bent on having her in the sequel and even proposed to Gal gadot for the role.

The petition began to gain followers through Twitter, and although the actress did not respond, several users recalled an image created by BossLogic where the dream came true.

This rendering was originally published in 2018, and as you can see, it shows us Gal gadot wearing the outfit of the princess of Mortal Kombat.

Back then, the names of those who would play the fighters were still unknown, so we could expect anything.

At the moment we know that the actress will continue with the role of Wonder woman, although it would not be unusual for those in charge of the sequel to Mortal Kombat They will look for it if the fans ask for it.

This adaptation was praised for its impressive fight sequences, but at the same time it was criticized for poor character and plot development.

We still do not know if the sequels will come true or will remain as just another project, but we will be waiting for it.

Would you like to see Gal Gadot in Mortal Kombat?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



