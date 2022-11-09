Gears of War will have a movie, that’s a fact. However, there are still several questions that need an answer, mainly, which actors will be involved in this project. Although at the moment there is no official information, fans already have David Bautista in their sights to play Marcus Fenix.

Moments after Netflix’s announcement a couple of days ago, the Gears of War subreddit was abuzz with fan art, discussions, and requests for Bautista to take the lead in the series’ live-action movie. Although some still have doubts about this, others have pointed out that it is a matter of time before it is confirmed that the former professional wrestler is involved in this project.

Let’s remember that Baustista already has a history with Gears of War. Some time ago, The Coalition and the actor have been working together to offer a skin inspired by the former fighter in the multiplayer of gear 5. Along with this, last year it was announced that Bautista passed up a role in the Fast and Furious series to propose his own Gears of War movie.

Although everything could indicate that David Bautista will play Marcus Fenix ​​in this film, At the moment we do not have information from Netflix. In related topics, you can learn about this project here.

Editor’s note:

Of all the ex-wrestlers who are now professional actors, David Bautista is the one who has shown the best acting range. While most of his roles are action, there are a couple of drama roles in his catalog, so he’s better suited than The Rock or John Cena.

Via: Subreddit