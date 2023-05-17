Xbox It has offered us incredible exclusives throughout its history, but which one is the best? The fans of the brand decided to answer this question once and for all, so they discussed and voted to choose the most outstanding exclusive title of Xbox.

To do so, they got together on Reddit and talked about their favorite franchises. As expected, sagas like Gears of War, Halo and force received many mentions. However, in the end there could only be one winner. After voting, the players came to the conclusion that Halo 3 is the best exclusive Xbox in its history.

“What is the best exclusive of Xbox of all times? For me, I still think that Halo 3 is at the top, it was the perfect conclusion to the original trilogy”, wrote the player Emilia67, who proposed the vote.

Many players agreed with his point of view, as they believe that the third installment in the saga has no equal in various aspects. Several remembered epic moments of this installment and even its marketing campaign, considered by many to be one of the best.

Other fans of the brand partially agree with this opinion, since their favorite exclusive is Halo: Combat Evolved either Halo 2. Of course, many gamers also voted for the original trilogy of Gears of Warespecially for its second installment.

Other titles mentioned were The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind, fable, Force Horizon and Jet Set Radio Future, Forza Motorsport 4, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, among many others. In the end, Halo 3 was the preferred and most voted title, for which it was left with the crown of the best exclusive of Xbox in its history.

It’s worth mentioning that critics agree to some extent with the community, as Halo 3 It is one of the installments of the franchise and one of the exclusives of Xbox with the best ratings on sites like Metacriticwhere it registers a 94. This makes it one of the most outstanding launches of the brand.

Via: roll

Editor’s note: It was to be expected, remember how there were saturation problems on Xbox LIVE and Microsoft had to come out and apologize and give away a couple of Arcade games? Because they did not anticipate the success of Halo 3. Will Microsoft keep in mind that this was 16 years ago and two generations of consoles?