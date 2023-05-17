On June 1 of this year, the animated film will be released in theaters Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versebased on the character of marvel comics, “Miles Morales / Spider-Man,” produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, in association with Marvel. It is the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universewhich is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the “Spider-Verse” or “Arachnid Multiverse”.

Sony Pictures announced to the cast that is part of the Spanish dubbingincluding several mexican influencers and youtubers as Alex Montiel (“Golden Scorpion”), Javier Ibarreche, Andrés Navy, Gaby Meza and Gris Verduzco (Mis Pastelitos). Through social networks, several fans of the “Spider-verse” expressed their disgust for having turned to an influencer, instead of giving professional dubbing actors the opportunity.

“I always believed that they put ‘famous’ to pull more people and their productions, but it’s Spider-Man, he doesn’t need extra help so that people go to see him, much less they should be putting people like Alex Montiel “, expressed a fan on Twitter. “I find it unfortunate that the majority of the Latino voices of ‘Spider-Man Across The Spiderverse’ will be influencers, the dubbing actors are already poorly paid and now this.”

Faced with the controversy, the Mexican youtuber Iván Navarrete Franco, better known as PipePunk, expressed on Twitter knowing that many people are annoyed that there are “StarTalents” in the film, however, he made it very clear that he would not miss the opportunity to make something, “we’re not professionals, but we put soul and love into it, because I’m pretty sure everyone is a fan of Spider-Man”.

A Twitter user responded to PipePunk like this: “The issue is that you and all the influencers are not necessary for a movie of a franchise known worldwide, like Spider-Man, and even less when they are not actors and never they did dubbing, also another thing to add and that perhaps many will comment, is that no matter how small the role of the tiktoker, youtuber, writer or whatever they are, they take away the opportunity to participate from a novice actor who really prepared for it”.

On the other hand, according to the synopsis of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseAfter meeting Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn Spiderman’s friendly full-time neighbor, he is thrown across the multiverse, where he finds himself a team of spider people, tasked with protecting his very existence.

this is all the cast for the Spanish dubbing of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Emilio Treviño – Miles Morales

Alondra Hidalgo – Gwen Stacy

Jose Luis Ibarra – Miguel O’Hara

Javier Ibarreche – La macha

Alex Montiel – The Vulture

Miguel A. Ruiz – Peter B. Parker

Oscar Garibay – Spider-punk

Tommy Rojas – Spider-man India

Edson Matus – Ben Reilly

Monse Mendoza – Spider-Byte

Andrés Navy – ???

Axel Parker – Spider-Monkey

Diana Her – ???

Gaby Cam – ???

Gaby Meza – ???

Greenish Gray (My Cupcakes) – ???

Humberto Ramos – Spider-Man 2211

Melissa Robles- ???

Juan Guarnizo – ???

Pipe Punk – Metro Spider-Man

Rojstar – Webslinger

Several fans have commented on social networks that they would better see the subtitled version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“today he lost dubbing”.

