Dhoni’s fan This man from Arangpur village in Tamil Nadu is a big fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In support of Dhoni and Chennai, they have painted their entire house in yellow.

Gopi Krishna is a fan of Dhoni This person named Gopi Krishna says, ‘I am a big fan of Dhoni. Negative things are being said about him now. People have forgotten that he is among the best finishers in the world.

Chennai is at number six In the IPL 2020, Chennai’s team is currently ranked sixth. The team has won three out of 8 matches while it has lost five.

Defeated Sunrisers, next match with Delhi On Tuesday, the team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs to keep themselves in the race for the playoffs. The team’s next match is with Delhi Capitals.

Even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bat is not playing much in this season of IPL, but his fans have full respect in his mind.