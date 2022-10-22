Among the new games Silent Hill announced by Konami was the one from Silent Hill: Townfall and to present it, the company shared an enigmatic advance. In this you can hear a cryptic voice and strange music.

It’s hard to guess what it means but someone decided to check it out and discovered what appears to be a hint in the sound file of this sneak peek. This has sparked various speculations.

In the video, a man can be heard describing horrific events that follow him wherever he goes. It is then that the feeling of fear increases and a series of disconcerting images appear on a portable television.

In this case it is an old model, with a cathode ray tube. According to the game’s creative director, Jon McKellan, there’s more to this bizarre trailer than meets the eye.

A fan, MilkManEX, extracted the sound from the video file, converted it to MP3, and found a message from Silent Hill: Townfall in your spectrogram. This says ‘whatever heart this city had is now stopped’.

The voice of a woman, according to some players, reminds Alessa of the first Silent Hill, and from there they deduce that the man in the video is K. Gordon, their teacher. Maybe there is a morse code with the acronyms ‘SOS’ (Help).

Who is behind Silent Hill: Townfall and what did they do before?

The main study in charge of the development of Silent Hill: Townfall is No Code, an independent company. In the past they developed two games, note Y Stories Untold.

The first is a science fiction adventure mixed with elements of a thriller. The player must control a spaceship and uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of its crew. As for the second, Stories UntoldIt’s from the horror genre.

who have played Stories Untoldwhich is inspired by an episode of a horror series from the 80s, they say it reminds the show BlackMirror from Netflix.

Both this game and the note They mix action with puzzles through screens. This formula could be taken up again in this new installment of Silent Hill, which is published by Annapurna Interactive; Konami only shared the rights to the series and licensed the game.

