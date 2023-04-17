An extremely unpleasant and reprehensible situation occurred in the last few hours during a Belgian soccer championship match. It happened at the Maurice Dufrasne stadium, in the city of Liège. Supporters of the Sporting de Charleroi club threw dead rats in the direction of the stands occupied by the supporters of Standard Liègeduring the Belgian league match.

They throw rats at their rivals

According to various reports, approximately a dozen rats painted red (the colors of Standard Liège) were thrown in the direction of the home fans by the visiting public.

At first it was believed that the information was false and that the rodents were toys, but the local group confirmed that they were real and, furthermore, images of the event were later released.

“We hope that the Pro League acts, that our club denounces and that the animal associations get involved,” the fans said on Facebook.

Des supporters de Charleroi ont lance des rats morts sur les supporters de du Standard de Liège, et ont brandi une banderole “Dératisation”. 🐀 Superbe ambiance dans les tribunes belges… (“SL – Supporters” on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/Tfc1p8fdaR —Footballogue (@Footballogue) April 15, 2023

‘Fumigator Dresses’

Charleroi fans also showed a banner addressed to the rival fans with the term “deratization”, according to the AFP agency.

“Hooded fans dressed as crop dusters threw these rats in the direction of T2, a grandstand occupied by families and people with reduced mobility”, affirmed a Standard follower on RTL-Tvi television. The game was stopped for several minutes after visiting fans threw smoke bombs onto the pitch.

The Belgian classic between the two Pro League clubs is often the scene of incidents, sometimes violent. But it was, however, the first time that an episode of this nature has happened. In the days leading up to the match, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien, Charleroi fans had already launched hostilities on social media, comparing their Standard rivals to rats.

“After the floods, and more so since the tram works in Liège were accelerated, the rats are out. The inhabitants of Liège who walk day or night through the streets of the Cité Ardente have noticed it”they wrote on social media.

The match

The match was won 3-1 by Standard de Liège, but not even the favorable result made the local fans forget the unpleasant situation. The Belgian championship, after 33 games played, is led by Genk, with 74 points, followed by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with two less points. With the triumph in the classic, Standard de Liege was placed in sixth place, with 55 points. Sporting de Charleroi, likewise, is in eighth position, with 47 units.

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

