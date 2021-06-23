We recently heard a lot of news from Aquaman two, as it will bear the name of ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom‘, that the director will return James wan So what Amber heard not only would she return but she could also become one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood thanks to his salary in the sequel.

Now, several fans threaten on social networks to boycott the film. The reason for these threats is that they do not want Amber Heard to be part of the film due to her scandals with her ex-husband, also an actor, Johnny depp.

The Amber Heard scandals

Amber heard She has been in several scandals with her ex-husband for some years now due to alleged mistreatment by both parties. In 2018, Johnny depp sued the newspaper The Sun for having published an article where they accuse him of being a “handcuff beater”, however, Johnny lost the case.

After the verdict was known, Depp’s fans started a petition in Change.org to ask what Amber heard will not be part of the sequel to Aquaman. In the petition they argued that she was also exposed in cases of abuse against Depp and that it was also unfair that Warner ‘glamorize‘to a domestic abuser.

However, all these scandals failed to alienate Amber of his role as Mere. Supposedly, Warner did try to get her out of the sequel, but the actress had the support of Jason momoa Y James wan. Also, the news that he was staying made fans of Depp, since he was fired from his role as Grindelwald on ‘Fantastic Animals‘due to the scandals.

Fans threaten a boycott in networks

On Twitter several fans are expressing their displeasure with keeping Amber heard in the cast and even threatened to boycott the film. Some even throw themselves at the director James wanHere are some of them.

‘How will they bring back Amber Heard in order to Aquaman two. I hope people boycott that crap … money talks more apparently, I hope you guys do justice‘

‘It is so disappointing that even though there is more evidence for Heard abusing Depp than vice versa, not only Heard keep working, but Aquaman two you will earn money. I don’t trust humans to worry so much to boycott the movie‘

‘Please, Warner Bros. transfer the money from the salary of Amber Heard for Aquaman two directly CHLA and the bank account of Johnny Depp. She doesn’t need another seven million. Ugh, the boycott, I can’t wait!‘

‘Don’t tell me not to boycott Aquaman 2 because it’s rude to the other people who work. When literally all of them are supporting Amber heard. ‘With love’, James wan? Really? You are all beyond sick. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp ‘

Do you think that something can still be done or will these requests already fall before deaf ears? The movie will hit theaters in December 2022 and a lot can happen at this time.

If you want more movie news, we recommend:



