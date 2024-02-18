It looks like a demo for Dragon's Dogma 2 could be on the way.

According to a recent Steam update – and spotted by the eagle-eyed community on the Dragon's Dogma subreddit – an update to Steam's backend hints that a mysterious “unknown app” was added to Dragon's Dogma 2's Steam listing.

Furthermore, the app has been listed as “free on demand”, which is often the text appended to Steam demos.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

7 Stupid Things That You Can Do In Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

It would certainly make sense for Capcom to drop a demo for the highly-anticipated RPG; the original Dragon's Dogma 2 also offered a demo way back in the day, and – if a demo is similarly offered on consoles – it will give players a chance to experience the game on different platforms and select the experience they prefer (thanks, PCGN).



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



As yet, Capcom has not indicated that players can try Dragon's Dogma 2 before they buy, but the timing of the change to Steam is coincidental, too – Dragon's Dogma 2 is scheduled to release on March 22, 2024.

ICYMI, Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno recently weighed in on fast travel in video games.

“Travel is boring? That's not true. It's only an issue because your game is boring. All you have to do is make travel fun,” Itsuno said when asked about fast travel mechanics.

“That's why you place things in the right location for players to discover, or come up with enemy appearance methods that create different experiences each time, or force players into blind situations where they don't know whether it's safe or not ten meters in front of them.”