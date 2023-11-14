This year has been important for Insomniac Games, since a couple of weeks ago its flagship title was launched, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2from which interesting news has come out regarding the development, confirming that now the baton passes to Miles Morales completely. On the other hand, it is mentioned that this universe is located in the same as that of wolverinethe studio’s next game of which people are already sure when it will see the light of day on consoles. sony.

According to what has been mentioned, the most popular mutant game of the X Men would be landing somewhere in the 2024, which would give its developers one more title without having some kind of break, at least if one of its subdivisions is in charge of it. The information comes directly from a profile of Arstation from a conceptual artist who would be in some way involved in the project, thus being one of the most reliable sources.

This has been somewhat supported by the industry journalist known as Jeff Grubb, who mentions again that the year selected to see this character would be in 2024, but it is not one hundred percent certain, so fans should not get too excited. In the worst case, it would move to the 2025 so that some aspects of the development can be polished to the highest level, since Insomniac The issue of quality matters a lot to him.

Something that also draws attention in the profile of the conceptual artist is that in the 2025 the next project would be launching Bend Studios, and up to this point, rumors indicate that there will be a sequel to Days Gone in production, but now without the original director involved. However, this may be a tentative date, and in the end things can change without prior notice.

Remember that Marvel’s Wolverine will be an exclusive PS5.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: This topic emphasizes to us that for now Insomniac Games is carrying PlayStation on its shoulders, and although it may seem negative, at some point they are not going to go any further. Let’s hope that in 2024 there will be a new plan to release more exclusives in a row.