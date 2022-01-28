In the middle of last year, the anime community was hit hard by the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of Berserk. the legacy of Miura is undeniable, and to date, the community of Berserk He is still quite healthy. Of course, everyone wants to know what will happen in the future with the franchise, however, there are also fans who are looking to the past and one of them seems to have discovered the animated movie that inspired this anime.

Berserk debuted in 1989 and told us the story of a swordsman named guts, which sought to avenge the death of his colleagues before some demonic entities. Recently, fans discovered a movie known as Belladonna of Sadness launched in 1973, and via a corporate image, it is easy to see that Berserk could have been inspired by her:

As you can see, many of the scenes in Berserk they definitely have some inspiration for those of this animated film, although sadly, it will be impossible to know if Miura was inspired by her or if it is just a coincidence.

Via: comic book