Yesterday a new Nintendo Direct, which was full of interesting surprises such as Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This latest video game is the one that has caused the greatest expectation on the part of the fans, so much so that they even think that the protagonist’s voice sounds a little different.

Through social networks, followers shared a clip taken from the Japanese version of the trailer for the game in question, taking a fragment of it in which Mario says a particular phrase. After this, the debate arose as to whether Nintendo has fired the plumber voice actor, Charles Martinet, something that so far is not confirmed.

This would have also been noticed in the trailer for WarioWare: Move It!, specifically in some of the mini games and also in the voices that this character does. It is worth remembering that Martinet also does the voice of wario, Luigi and waluigi.

Something that must be taken into consideration is that the voice actor usually participates in the games to record new phrases when it is really required, so in many of the titles Nintendo just recycle some samples. And since this is a new main delivery, it is obvious that they have required the services of Martinet with a different tone of voice.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the October 20.

Editor’s note: It would be strange that out of nowhere they change Mario’s voice. It is obvious that it is just another shade, since the actor is almost 70 years old and it is obvious that things are going to change. In the end, we will have to wait to see the credits of the game.