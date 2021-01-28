There is currently a very interesting trend in social networks after the first advance of Godzilla vs. King kong. This first trailer showed us that the huge gorilla could face the Kaiju without problems, detail that bothered many.

That is why it started a trend in which many users on social networks think that it is unrealistic that Kong can make some kind of scratch to Godzilla, who, depending on the mythology used, could be the god of destruction himself.

This created a good amount of memes that are very worth appreciating and that, really, deserve to be shared and immortalized, because they will surely go out of style in a couple of weeks more. Now in what comes Godzilla vs. Kong to cinemas (potentially closed) and to the service of HBO Max, we present you this beautiful collection of memes.

We also recommend: Casual, abstain! Ninja Gaiden would return for PS4 and Switch

Fans explain why Godzilla is so much stronger than Kong

As we discussed at the beginning of this note, there is the trend on Twitter that talks about how many people really believe that Godzilla I would mop the floor with King kong and that there is no way the huge monkey can do anything to the Kaiju.

With this exposed, they let come many memes that we are going to expose because not only are they ingenious, they expose the truth about the rivalry between both characters in the cinema.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that there are really a lot of people who just can’t stand that Kong is better than Godzilla and continue to take advantage of that ‘macaque soup’ meme to express their annoyance.

Source: Twitter

Now, there are those who did make an effort to create an even scenario between Godzilla and Kong and, the truth, this would be the only way in which the duel between both monsters would be even.

There is also the one that clearly takes advantage of a recent meme to give it the Godzilla twist and thus expose the reality of this duel that we know the Kaiju will lose because the writers decided so.

Source



