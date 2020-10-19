Ankita Lokhande has been very active on social media for the last few days. She is sharing many of her glamorous photos. Now recently Ankita has shared her photo in the bridal look. In the photo, Anushka is wearing a white color gown and has a bouquet of flowers in her hands. Ankita shared these photos and wrote, beauty is not in the face, beauty is the light of the heart.

Fans have become crazy about their beauty after seeing this picture of Ankita. All comments are praising Ankita’s beauty in the section. So at the same time some fans are commenting that seeing Ankita, they remember Sushant Singh Rajput. Both shows looked very good together in the sacred relationship.

Before this, Ankita shared her photos in Marathi Look. Ankita wore a green color saree in these photos as well as heavy jewelery. Sharing these photos, Ankita wrote, ‘Love for Marathi, Jewelery, Marathi Khan and Marathi brides too.’

Ankita’s father came out of the hospital

A few days ago Ankita’s father returned home after being discharged from the hospital. Ankita wrote an emotional note when the father came home. Ankita shared a photo with her father and wrote, ‘Papa, you are back from the hospital. I am happy with you and your good health. I promise you that I will take care of you like you have taken care of me and family till now. Thank you for all your prayers.

Wrote message for parents on Daughters Day

Ankita wrote to her parents on Daughters Day, ‘I don’t know if and how I can tell you how much you mean to me mother and father (Papa). What I am today is only because of you. I want to thank you for everything. I am proud of myself that I am your daughter, I and Arpan are both lucky to have met parents like you. Father, get well soon and come back home soon. I love you very much Happy Daughters Day to me and every daughter of the world. Parents are priceless. ‘