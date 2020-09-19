Priya Prakash Warrier, who became a national crush due to a video on social media overnight, is in the news these days due to her new photos. In addition to her look and style in the latest pictures, Priya is also grabbing people’s attention with tattoos. Fans are not able to live without praising these pictures of Priya. This is the reason why these pictures of Priya are getting likes fast.

Tattoos made on Priya Prakash Warrier’s shoulder and wrist are seen in white outfits. Many fans have also questioned Priya in the comment box, what is written in her tattoos? People are also commenting on these pictures of Priya Prakash Warrier and praising their tattoos. These pictures of Priya have got more than 3 lakh likes so far.

Let me tell you that Priya Prakash Warrier is very active on social media. She often posts pictures and videos for her fans. Priya is followed by more than 7 million people on Instagram, while she follows only 98 people.

Talking about the workfront, Priya’s first Hindi music video teaser ‘Piya Re’ has recently been released. Fans are very fond of this video of 1 minute 19 seconds. Recently Priya celebrated her 21st birthday, which was on 12 September.