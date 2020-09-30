The whole country is hurt by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Mumbai Police called it a suicide. But Sushant’s fans, including his family, actress Kangana Ranaut, are not ready to believe that Sushant committed suicide. The CBI is currently investigating this case. Meanwhile, forensic report of AIIMS has been revealed, in which it has been confirmed that Sushant has not died from poison. No poison has been found in his viscera.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed to the fans to remain united after the CBI’s statement. He wrote on Twitter, “We have to stay connected. Our unity is strong.” After this tweet, Shweta has shared the open letter of a fan of Sushant through a tweet. In this letter, the fan has spoken of dreaming of meeting with Sushant and crying. He wrote that even though Sushant may have left this physical-physical world, his soul is still alive.

Read the full open letter here

Soul is alive

Fan of Sushant wrote in his open letter, “Even though you have gone from this physical-physical world, but some part of your soul is still alive with many of us. I don’t know what kind of person you were before, But after your sudden death, I came to know that you were a very nice person. Your Shining Personality, the magic atmosphere around you and your intellectual and inventive thoughts has shaken me deep inside. “

Cried even after getting up

Fan further wrote in an open letter, “On Monday my sleep opened with your glimpses, I saw you in a dream that night, when I met you. I cried the same time and kept crying even after getting up and then you smiled. Told me – I lived my life. That was a message for me. ” Fan further wrote that he is a true star who leads people.

