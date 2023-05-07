Christian Thorsen worried all his followers when he told that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Despite the fact that the actor, who played the funny ‘Platanazo’ in “Al fondo hay sitio”, revealed that he was initially given 36 months to live; today he is recovering thanks to an alternative treatment. However, his followers were alarmed by this news and did not hesitate to give him his support at this delicate moment that he is going through for his health.

Through a video, Christian Thorsenthe well-remembered actor from “Al fondo hay sitio”, announced that he suffers from prostate cancer and that, when he was diagnosed with the disease, it was in the metastasis phase, which had affected other organs.

“I was diagnosed in June 2022 with prostate cancer that metastasized to bone and lung. Well, I didn’t really know what to do because my hip was hurting and there was more or less intense pain, ”she said.

Christian Thorsen fans show solidarity and show their support

After learning about the hard time that Christian Thorsen is facing due to cancer, his fans dedicated emotional messages to him on social networks, where they send him their good vibes so that he can defeat this disease.

“Christian Strength”, “Christian Thorsen is going through a hard time, we know that cancer is perhaps the most difficult battle for any human being. Much encouragement to him and that he manages to overcome this battle”, “My prayers for Christian Thorsen, please, God protect him and defeat cancer”, are some of the comments that can be read on Twitter.

Fans support Christian Thorsen. Photo: Twitter

What is prostate cancer with bone metastases?

According to the Lyx Institute of Urology, in Spain, prostate cancer is a disease that attacks the vast majority of the male population, but with a high survival rate if detected early. However, when the cancer is detected in an advanced stage,It can cause metastasis to the lymph nodes and bones. Such is the case of Christian Thorsen.